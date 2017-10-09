CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

CHIFUBU member of Parliament (MP) Frank Ng’ambi has asked Zambians not to be swayed by ‘political dropouts’ who have failed to be relevant to President Lungu’s ambitious crusade of developing the country.

Mr Ng’ambi said the people falling out of the Patriotic Front (PF) boat have failed to match the pace, demand, and President Lungu’s leadership style of grooming new leaders for the future. “I would like to urge Zambians not to be swayed by political drop outs who have failed to bring about change and fit into late President Michael Sata politics and are now masquerading as founders of PF,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

