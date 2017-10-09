  ||    9 October 2017 @ 18:33

The scheduled radio appearance by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on Radio Christian Voice on Monday morning failed to take off after the radio station cancelled the programme at the eleventh hour. Mr Hichilema’s radio appearance on Radio Christian Voice was again cancelled last week. Mr Hichilema disclosed that the station management informed his team about the cancellation this morning.

