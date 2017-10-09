CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has directed that Katondo Health Centre in Kabwe should start operating 24 hours to enhance provision of healthcare in the area.

Dr Chilufya said Government will ensure security is enhanced at the healthy facility which was recently rebuilt after an unruly mob brought it down. He said this in Parliament on Friday during the questions for oral answer session after Kabwe member of Parliament (MP) Tutwa Ngulube of the Patriotic Front (PF) asked whether he was aware that Katondo Health Centre only operates up to 16:00 hours because of lack of proper security.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

