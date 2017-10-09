The West African nation of Liberia goes to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday 10th September, to elect a new President. Having served two terms in office the incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is not eligible to run again, nor has she sought to have to amend the constitutionally prescribed limit. Johnson Sirleaf has also taken a stand back approach when it comes to campaigning, opting not to appear with her current Vice President Joseph Boakai who is among the contenders in the final weeks of the campaign, claiming she prefers the country to open a new chapter and make a choice without her influence.

