  ||    9 October 2017 @ 01:29

ALEX NJOVU, Uyo, Nigeria
NIGERIA have become the first African country to qualify for the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday night.

A solitary goal from English Premiership side Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi secured the Super Eagles their sixth World Cup appearance.
But Nigeria had to dig deeper to overcome a determined Chipolopolo side that missed a myriad of chances.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
