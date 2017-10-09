ALEX NJOVU, Uyo, Nigeria

NIGERIA have become the first African country to qualify for the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday night.

A solitary goal from English Premiership side Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi secured the Super Eagles their sixth World Cup appearance. But Nigeria had to dig deeper to overcome a determined Chipolopolo side that missed a myriad of chances.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

