The Nevers Mumba Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has said that that there is only one MMD led by Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba. In a statement released to the media today and signed by the factions’ National Secretary, Ms Elizabeth Chitika, the faction said that the purported faction led by Mr Mutati, who was duly expelled, is an illegal group created by former President Rupiah Banda as a negotiating instrument with the Patriotic Front. The Statement further said that the case to determine who gave the Mutati faction the authority to hold that what they described as an illegal convention is very active in Court and shall be concluded soon.

