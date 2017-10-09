MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Uyo

UNKNOWN people on Saturday night damaged roofing sheets at the house of national team striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother, Charity Sakanya, in Chimwemwe township in Kitwe after the former failed to score during the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga said in Kitwe yesterday that the unknown people were not happy that Ng’onga failed to convert several scoring opportunities. “A case of malicious damage to property was reported to Chimwemwe Police Post by madam Charity Sakanya, mother of Mr Alex Ng’onga, a national team player where unknown people in a white Toyota Land Cruiser threw stones at her house and insulted her because her son failed to score for the national team.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

