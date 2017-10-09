CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Police Service has allowed Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) party to protest against the procurement of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million by the Ministry of Local Government.

The demonstrators plan to march to the Ministry of Local Government office to protest against the purchase of the fire tenders which they claim were corruptly bought. The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) have ascertained that the procurement process was followed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

