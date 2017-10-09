THE Zambia Police Service has a solemn duty of ensuring that law and order continue to exist in the country.

To uphold the peace the country has enjoyed since independence, police manage public activities. This includes the administration of the Public Order Act. The POA is necessary in every community, including in the United States of America, which is regarded as the mother of democracy in the world. In the case of Zambia, individuals or organisations intending to hold public gatherings such as meetings are required to give seven days notice to the police. This notice is important for the purpose of ensuring that such an event does not clash with other activities and that, if need be, ample security is provided. Some individuals or organisations, which have gone ahead to hold public gatherings such as meetings or demonstrations against the advice of the police have at times found themselves in conflict with the law. This has led to a perception that police don’t know what they are doing and they are driven by political considerations. There can be nothing further from the truth. In fact, the current Government has taken an unprecedented step to ensuring that the POA is refined to be unambiguous and to meet the expectations of most, if not all stakeholders. It ought to be noted, however, that even as this process unfolds it is important that there is law and order in the country. It would be folly, for instance, for the police to turn a blind eye to two groups giving notice to hold a meeting at the same venue at the same time. So giving notice has to be qualified by other circumstances. It is these circumstances that must be well spelt out to ensure that no one feels that their freedoms of assembly and expression are being inhibited. Last week two opposing groups gave notice to assemble and express their feelings at Parliament when the national budget was being presented. One group heeded the police advice and another chose to ignore the counsel. Such arrogance is a recipe for chaos and could spark conflict that could get out of control. This must be guarded against. However, if there is no threat of conflict or serious disruption of the freedoms of other people, there should be no reason for stopping the freedom to assemble and express a position on any matter. It is, therefore, commendable that the police is okay with some groups intending to protest the purchase of 42 fire tenders at $42 million. These will express their feelings and enjoy their freedom of assembly provided they do not break the law in the process. Some organisations and individuals are, however, looking for the slightest opportunity to disrupt public order in a plot to give an impression that there is lawlessness in Zambia. Their agenda is to apparently disrupt public order and claim that they, and they alone, can bring order to the country. This is the agenda that they want to set for the country, to move away from the many successes that Zambia is scoring. It may be recalled that during the campaigns for the 2016 elections they said that the economy was on a downward spiral, the price of fuel was high, inflation was on an upward trajectory, infrastructure was dilapidated and it was difficult to do business in Zambia. Now that they have been proved wrong on all these fronts, they want to shift the focus on causing chaos at the slightest chance. One cannot also not rule out desperation as was reflected in acts of sabotage and arson. Zambians have to guard against desperate elements and fully understand the relevance and need for public order.

