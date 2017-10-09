Radio Christian Voice has again cancelled a scheduled live programme that was to host opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. According to to an announcement made by Hichilema, the program was rescheduled to this morning from last Thursday but had to be cancelled at short notice for unspecified reasons. Hichilema has since apologized to UPND members and Zambians in general that the radio program was cancelled.

