Police in Lusaka have dispelled reports suggesting that a woman purported to be from Serenje district of Central Province, crash landed in Garden Compound of Lusaka district, yesterday.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated in a statement issued to ZANIS that the woman in question is not a witch.

Ms Katongo explained that the suspect stays with her daughter in Lusaka’s Northmead area, and has a history of occasional memory losses.

