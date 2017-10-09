  ||    9 October 2017 @ 20:26

Police in Lusaka have dispelled reports suggesting that a woman purported to be from Serenje district of Central Province, crash landed in Garden Compound of Lusaka district, yesterday.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated in a statement issued to ZANIS that the woman in question is not a witch.  
Ms Katongo explained that the suspect stays with her daughter in Lusaka’s Northmead area, and has a history of occasional memory losses.

