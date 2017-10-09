  ||    9 October 2017 @ 12:27

Last week, Finance Minister Felix Mutati announced in Parliament some form of nationalization of Inter-market Bank. Government has converted the NAPSA K50million owed by the closed Inter-market Bank into equity. The Finance Minister was just shy of mentioning the word ‘nationalization’ because President Lungu has stated several times in public that he is not a fan of nationalization.  

