STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has placed the City of Lusaka on cholera alert following five confirmed cases.

Dr Chilufya has advised people to observe high levels of hygiene including avoiding handshakes and unnecessary public gatherings. "I wish to confirm that Lusaka has been placed on cholera alert. We attended to 11 cases, and six were discharged. Five remain admitted, but stable, and thankfully, we have not recorded any death," Dr Chilufya said.

