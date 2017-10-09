  ||    9 October 2017 @ 19:29

Workers at Mount Meru Oils in Lusaka’s Katuba area have downed tools demanding a salary hike and improved conditions. The workers staged a protest outside company premises, blocking the Great North Road with stones and logs. They claim some of them have worked for more than four years on a meager salary.

