Executive Director of the Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti claims to have received a call today from Hot FM regarding PF allegations that the organization is sponsored by an embassy in Lusaka to carry out countrywide protests. The allegation follows a protest against the procurement of 42 fire engines organized by the group in collaboration with other civil society actors on 29 September. The protest resulted in the arrest and temporary detention of several individuals, including both Miti and popular musician Pilato.

