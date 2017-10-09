  ||    9 October 2017 @ 22:35

Former chief government spokesperson Chishimba Kambwili says Jean Kapata and other corrupt PF ministers are wasting time building mansions from illegally acquired wealth because they will soon be repossessed by the next government. But Kapata has told Kambwili to shut his big, dirty mouth and wait for her to report his corruption to the Anti Corruption Commission.

