KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA is a key economy for Africa’s growth, South Africa’s Standard Bank chief executive officer for Africa region Sola Borha has said.

Ms Borha reckons Zambia is a powerful lever for the growth of the African continent.
This is according to a statement issued by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.
