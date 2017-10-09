KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is a key economy for Africa’s growth, South Africa’s Standard Bank chief executive officer for Africa region Sola Borha has said.

Ms Borha reckons Zambia is a powerful lever for the growth of the African continent. This is according to a statement issued by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

