All People’s Congress leader Nason Msoni says under the current adminstration, Zambia is not ready to receive a loan facility given the clear lack of accountability and corrupt mechanisms of procurement of services. In a Facebook post yesterday, Msoni stated that it would be irresponsible to bankroll an irresponsible government.

