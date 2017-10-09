  ||    9 October 2017 @ 03:29

Dear editor,
I AM shocked about this TPIN (tax payer identification).

I hear the number (TPIN), you have to get it by laboriously applying online, not direct at Zambia Revenue Authority offices, [thus] incurring further costs on internet.
To get this TPN number, like in Sesheke, why don’t I just walk in ZRA office, submit copy of my NRC and sketch map and apply instead of me scanning these documents and applying online?
The cost, please!MWANGALASesheke
