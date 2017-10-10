Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has labelled Grandview International, the firm at the centre of the controversial procurement of fire tenders as the Guptas of Zambia. The comparison between Grandview International and the powerful Gupta family of South Africa could be due to the allegations of corruption that officials at Grandview are facing. Bokani Soko, one of the Directors at Grandview International is believed to be a close business associate of President Edgar Lungu just as the Guptas are seen to be close to President Jacob Zuma and some of his cabinet ministers.

