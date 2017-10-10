  ||    10 October 2017 @ 09:29

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
ZAMBIA’S copper export is likely to hit one million metric tonnes in the next few years because of the anticipated huge demand for the commodity on the international market, Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) chief executive officer Pius Kasolo has said.

Dr Kasolo said with the coming-in of electric cars on the international market, which consume at least 40 to 45 kilogrammes of copper each, and the booming market in China, Zambia’s copper export is likely to hit one million metric tonnes.
