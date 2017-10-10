MELODY MUPETA, Mpika

THE Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has disbursed K2.8 million to 42 dairy farmers in Mpika district in Muchinga Province to enable them to buy equipment for the processing of milk and milk products.

Mpika district commissioner Moses Katebe said in an interview yesterday that CEEC is targeting to support farmers with K4.7 million in the district to enable them to process milk and milk products for them to earn decent income from the farming venture.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

