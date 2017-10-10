CHENGELO Secondary School in Mkushi has expelled the two pupils who were captured on camera physically assaulting a fellow pupil. According to a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page by the school management, the school board’s disciplinary sub-committee met and decided that the two students be permanently excluded. It says investigations and interviews regarding all students involved will be ongoing during the course of this week and that the school is working with and supporting the active police enquiry.

