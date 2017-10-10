WORKERS COMPENSATION CORNER with MAYBIN NKHOLOMBA

BEING injured on duty brings more than just physical pain, along with actual injuries. There are also concerns for the worker on how to receive or pay for treatment and what kind of compensation is available including who will compensate the worker.

The most pressing of all concerns is how much compensation is payable. Normally there is so much expectation, and understandably so, on the monetary aspects of the compensation package. In our country and many others in the world, it is common to come across complaints such as “I was injured on duty and my compensation is not enough”. Readers may recall press reports in the past which have quoted sections of society complaining about compensation benefits and how these are not enough compared to one’s suffering and pain. Indeed adequacy of benefits is a topical issue which we must state is receiving active attention not only in our country but the global village as well. So far measures implemented to improve compensation benefits include the introduction of minimum monthly pension, increasing of the threshold for permanent disability and indexation of monthly pension payments to the consumer price index of Zambia.

