Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the planned dialogue between himself and President Edgar Lungu will not be about recognition the Head of State or withdrawing the 2016 presidential election petition, but about corruption and other injustices in the country. And Hichilema alleged that the PF government has sold land where Lusaka Central Prison is located as well as the Natural Resource Development College (NRDC).

