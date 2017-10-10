Four former first ladies on Saturday participated in a fashion show to raise funds for distribution of free sanitary pads to rural and vulnerable school girls. The show held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel featured Mrs. Vera Tembo Chiluba, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, Mrs. Thandiwe Banda and Dr. Christine Kaseba in an unprecedented demonstration of support to the event organized by Smart Brands Limited. The outfits for the First Ladies were designed and made by fashion designer Chisoma Lombe.

