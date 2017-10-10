State House press aide Amos Chanda says he has not stollen any money from government, but people should not expect him to be worth the same as he was, because he is earning an income. And Chanda says people should stop clapping for Chishimba Kambwili’s nonsense talk because the Roan PF member of parliament is “a down right thief” whose criminality was well documented.

