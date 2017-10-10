  ||    10 October 2017 @ 09:29

CHRISTINE CHISHA, Nyimba
INDO-ZAMBIA Bank says massive investment in small-scale farmers has potential to effectively contribute to sustainable economic growth and social protection.

Bank managing director Maheshkumar Bansal said Government deserves to be commended for ensuring a successful Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) that has seen Zambia record a bumper harvest.
