CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

KAGEM Mining has successfully sold the first high-quality emeralds to a local buyer at its auction recently, consolidating Zambia’s stance as one of the world’s leading centres for gem.

During the 26th auction, leading Lusaka-based jewellery manufacturer and retailer Jewel of Africa successfully bid for a parcel of gemstones for an undisclosed price.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

