TRYNES TEMBO, Lusaka

MTN Zambia has invested over US$30 million in the business to deliver its range of services to customers this year.

Company chief executive officer Charles Molapisi said the investment has resulted in the firm’s subscriber base to reach 5.7 million customers for services such as data, voice calls and mobile money.

Mr Molapisi also anticipates further growth for the telecommunications sector in Zambia with the country’s population being youthful, opening up capacity for development of the subscriber base country-wide.

