SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

THE Netball Association of Zambia (NAZ) has selected 20 players to prepare for the 2019 World Championship qualifiers getting under-way next month.

NAZ general secretary Pritchard Ngoma said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Zambia has clinched a sponsorship deal with England under the 2019 Legacy Project.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

