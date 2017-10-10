  ||    10 October 2017 @ 00:29

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka
THE Netball Association of Zambia (NAZ) has selected 20 players to prepare for the 2019 World Championship qualifiers getting under-way next month.

NAZ general secretary Pritchard Ngoma said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Zambia has clinched a sponsorship deal with England under the 2019 Legacy Project.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.