  South African President Jacob Zuma is expected in Zambia on a state visit later this week. Arriving on Thursday 12 October, Presidents Lungu and Zuma will meet to continue discussions regarding deepening political, cultural and economic relations. They will also preside over the official opening of the OR Tambo National Heritage site on Friday 13 October.  

