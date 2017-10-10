Solomon Chidunuka, Senior Wildlife Warden, Department of National Parks and Wildlife has been honoured by international conservationists including Prince William of the United Kingdom, with the international Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award 2017. He was presented with his medal by former President FW de Klerk at a high-profile event in Cape Town last week. Warden Chidunuka, is currently serving as the Senior Wildlife Warden, Mpika District after serving the Lower Zambezi National Park for thirteen years. Under his leadership, the Lower Zambezi area saw the lowest poaching levels on record. In his role as warden and ranger, Solomon displayed exceptional management and leadership in the oversight of all anti-poaching activities in his respective parks, establishing highly productive intelligence networks, which have led to successful convictions of wildlife criminals. North Luangwa National Park is now under Solomon’s supervision, which holds the only population of black rhino, in Zambia. He works in close collaboration with the Frankfurt Zoological Society to protect the rhino population and no rhinos have been lost under his watch.

