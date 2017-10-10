UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for unity of purpose to end what he terms growing injustice in the country.

Mr Hichilema says Zambians must unite in the fight against the loot of national resources by some greed and corrupt elements.

He says the country’s economy has collapsed due to lack of prudent management by people entrusted to run the affairs of the nation.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

