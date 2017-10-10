CHAMBO NG’UNI, Chambishi

ZAMBIA Railways Limited (ZRL) has made headway in rehabilitating a railway line leading to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Chambishi main depot to facilitate export of maize to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ZRL Kitwe sub regional track supervisor Fredrick Chanda said the railway company is rehabilitating a road crossing of 400 metres which was rundown, and about 300 metres within the FRA premises which was buried.

