CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

THE US$165 million electricity power project recently commissioned by Vice President Inonge Wina in Lukulu district in Western Province is a transformative milestone which has elated people in the district, Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has said.

Mr Mubukwanu said in an interview that people in the district are happy that they have been provided with stable and cleaner energy for the first time since the dawn of independence. Lukulu district was previously being powered by a diesel generator set operated by Zesco.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

