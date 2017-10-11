The father to the Chengelo victim beaten by his dormitory mates has pleaded that the perpetrators be forgiven unconditionally. Luke Powell says the family does not wish to pursue criminal matters against the perpetrators. Powell, proprietor of Lusanto Farms of Mungwi, near Kasama in Northern Province is the father of Gawen Powell, the victim in the Chengelo video that has gone viral.

