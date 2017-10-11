The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has reminded the government that the Zambian people are still waiting for a workable roadmap to adopt the remaining part of the constitution, the Bill of Rights. CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo tells QTV News that it is worrying that the government has opted to go quite on this matter. He says the excuse that there are no resources to hold the referendum is out as government has demonstrated that it has the money by spending big on certain programs such as the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

