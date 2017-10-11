Analysis: FELIX TEMBO

“THERE is an outbreak of army worms”! “No, they are stalk borers, the army will fight them!” These were some of the few statements common with the farming community last season.

The fall army worms (FAW) attack last production season devastated crops and significantly reduced yields for the farmers. This was the first time we had an outbreak of FAW. So, what are FAW? These are pests scientifically called Spodoptera frugiperda, of the Lepidoptera order. They are native to the Americas and first infestation in Africa was reported in Nigeria in January 2016. They later spread to Southern Africa in January 2016 including Zambia. They thrive well in the tropical environment. In such conditions, they breed continuously with about five to six generations per year. The adult moth lays eggs on host plants in clusters of 100 to 350 and the eggs have a white, pinkish to light green colour and are spherical in shape and hatch in about three to five days. The moth lives as an adult for seven to 14 days and the full life cycle is about 36 to 60 days. This means they are very prolific. These are nocturnal chewing pests. In Ghana, the outbreak led the parliament to declare an ‘agricultural state of emergency’. Unlike the normal army worms, we have been used to, the FAW cause extensive damage to both the leaves and the stalk. On the leaves, they reduce the photosynthetic area due to feeding on foliage, they also cause structural damage due to feeding in the whorl and may also cause lodging of some plants due to cutting of the stems and in some instances direct damage to the grains due to larvae feeding. Farmers had challenges because, firstly, they could not know whether the infestation was army worms or stalk borers. It had to take some time before the entomologists declared that the infestation was FAW. There are a few distinct features that can help us identify this pest. It has on the eighth abdominal segment four dark spots at the rear. It also has a broad and pale colour along the top body with dark striping at the sides as opposed to the normal army worms. On the head, they have dark net-like pattern which is oriented upside-down with a white ‘Y’ marking. The pest can attack maize, sorghum, rice, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, groundnuts, tobacco, soybeans though gramineous plants are the preferred ones. It is this robust nature that makes it survive from one season to the other. As if this is not enough, it likes feeding in the night and during the day it will normally burrow in the stalk and hide there from the heat. Once the larvae are in the whorl or are inside the cobs, control is very difficult. The pest builds resistance to insecticides very quickly and it is prudent that we rotate insecticides if we are to win the battle against this menace. It is not only important to rotate insecticides based on the active ingredients but on the mode of action. Now that we understand and know the feeding and life cycle of the pest, how can we control it? Last season, this pest really troubled you and it is likely to be back this season because it has overwintered and survived in winter crops. We faired so poorly last season because of not following the right advice; for instance, we have learnt that it hides in the whorl of maize during the day and most of our public extension staff were recommending pesticides such are cypermethrin, Lambda and others which are contact insecticides. Both these pesticides are pyrethroid with similar modes of action. The government procured these pesticides at huge costs and distributed to farmers but nothing happened in as far as control is concerned. Maybe we should have recommended that they drench the solution in the funnel of the crop unlike what we saw staff and leaders in PPE kits spraying and claiming they were controlling the pest. To make matters worse, the bulk of the pesticide that was procured was mostly generic. I do not insinuate that generic products don’t work but the source also matters. In case there will be an outbreak of the same pests this season which is most likely the case, don’t dare use the same products because we may be building their resistance. There are other products that are effective though they may look ‘dear’ from the face value. There is a product called Hunter and that has worked well including the control of Tuta absoluta. There is also another one on the market called Proclaim fit. These are R&D branded products. Also, a combination of Emamectin Benzoate with Acetamiprid saved a lot of farmers. You can escape the infestation by planting early and practicing crop rotation. FAW is a disaster!This author is an agribusiness practitioner. ftembo2001@gmail.com.

