NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has advised farmers against starting planting their crops because the rainfall being experienced in some parts of the country will subside in the next two days.

ZMD acting principal meteorologist Oliver Mudenda said in an interview yesterday that the rains being received are temporary and that the hot temperature is expected to resume after two days. “The rains are not here for a long time, so farmers should not start planting their crops,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

