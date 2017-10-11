DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO vice-captain Ziyo Tembo has urged his team-mates to put behind the failure to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup and concentrate on the 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Tembo said in an interview on arrival at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Nigeria on Monday that not all is lost for the Chipolopolo despite failing to make a World Cup debut. He said the players had ambitions of going to the World Cup and are disappointed that they failed to meet their target.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

