Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema held a press briefing discrediting all arms of government labelling the Constitutional Court as corrupt. And Hichilema said that President Lungu was presiding over a gang of criminals that were corruptly cutting deals in the country. Hichilema said that people that were insinuating that he had been diluted through his stint in jail would be disappointed as he would be stronger.

