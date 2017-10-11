MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NATIONAL team striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother, Charity Sakanya, has urged her son not to be distracted by the recent incident where people damaged her house in Kitwe after Zambia’s 1-0 loss to Nigeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Sakanya had roofing sheets at her house in Chimwemwe township damaged by irate fans who accused Ng’onga of failing to convert several scoring opportunities in a match Zambia needed to win to remain in contention for a World Cup slot. Narrating the ordeal during the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Radio Two Power Breakfast Show, Sakanya said she was terrified by the incident.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

