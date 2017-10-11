The International Monetary Fund has again failed to approve an economic recovery programme for Zambia. The Zambian government has been hoping to sign an economic recovery programme with the IMF since December 2015. It was hoped that the programme would come with a bailout package of around US$1.3 billion. This week, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba announced that Zambia was hopeful that progress towards an economic bail would be attained during this week’s IMF/World Bank Annual meetings in Washington D.C.

