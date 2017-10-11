by Reuters Zambia’s public debt is growing unsustainably, making the economy of Africa’s No. 2 copper producer vulnerable to market swings and reversals in capital flows, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday. Publicly guaranteed debt increased from 36 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2014 to 60 percent at end of 2016, it said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

