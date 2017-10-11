The IMF has warned that public debt is growing unsustainably, citing the increase in publicly guaranteed debt from 36% of GDP in 2014 to 60% in 2016. The Fund’s comments come following guidance from the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati that the government is looking to triple domestic borrowing in 2018, and amid continued discussions regarding a $1.3 billion IMF bailout package that started back in 2015.

