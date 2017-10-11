The PF has made it clear that the party intends to keep quiet about the accusations made by former PF minister Chishimba Kambwili that he was slapped by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo outside of parliament last week as the matter has been before the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini. The matter also extends to allegations that Minister of Lands Jean Kapata poured water on Kambwili following the slap. Kapata has also raised a point of order regarding accusations made against her by Kambwili that she is a thief.

