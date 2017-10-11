The Law Association of Zambia has condemned UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for accusing some Constitutional Court Judges of corruption without valid evidence. In a statement today, LAZ president Linda Kasonde stated that it was wrong for HH to start accusing judges of corruption without lodging in a complaint with relevant authorities like the Judicial Complaints Commission where he could present his evidence against them.

