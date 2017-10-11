ome people thought it to be insanity when a Zambian started the first privately owned commercial TV station (Muvi TV) in Zambia 15 years ago. Look how many more TV stations have been birthed after Muvi TV. We led the way. It didn’t even make sense to some people when Muvi TV became the first TV station to air Telenovelas. We set the trend, others have imitated the trend.

