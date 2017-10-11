HONE SIAME, Lundazi

PRESIDENT Lungu has threatened to disown ministers and members of Parliament (MPs) who have abandoned the electorate after winning the 2016 general elections.

The head of State says some ministers and MPs have stopped visiting their constituencies, opting to spend much of their time in Lusaka at the expense of addressing people’s problems. He was speaking when he addressed traders at Lundazi market yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

